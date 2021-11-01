Struggle Sessions in the Toilet

The personal is (very) political

If the Right’s great fissure is between libertarianism and nat­ionalism, the Left’s great fissure is between the clinical and the filthy.

The old Marxist-Leninist Left understood itself to be at heart a scientific vanguard, and its hallmark images were well-scrubbed laboratories, spick-and-span factory floors, and sterile committee rooms — even its political prisoners were to be thoroughly hosed down. But the countercultural Left has always been something else, Dionysian in character. Its key images are a series of squatters’ camps — Woodstock, Occupy Wall Street, CHAZ. Allen Ginsberg and Peter Orlovsky didn’t talk about the people’s revolution over dinner — as …