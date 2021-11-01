The dawn said,
“Who, me?”
and started to pale.
It was unsourced
in belief
the day would be bright.
It just followed
the cosmic clock.
The sun spewed sparks
on dull windows.
To Read the Full Story
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.