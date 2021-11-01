The Anti-Anti-China Left

Worries about racism are prompting tolerance of a totalitarian government

When House Republicans proposed sanctions legislation last summer targeting the Chinese Communist Party’s political-influence networks, Gregory Meeks, the New York Democrat who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stonewalled the effort.

The GOP had proposed the sanctions as an amendment to the EAGLE Act, House Democrats’ China-focused legislative package. Meeks first stoked Democratic opposition to the measure during a meeting on the legislation. “This ‘malign’ descriptor is undefined,” he said, referring to the legislation’s focus on China’s malign influence networks, including those maintained by the United Front Work Department. “The broad generalities contained in this amendment leave such sanctions open to …