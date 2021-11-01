The Limits of Corporate Feminism

Ever since its 1970s heyday, feminism has been in a co-dependent relationship with capitalism. Marxist-influenced radicals may have wanted to smash the entire system and build a matriarchal-socialist utopia in its place. But a more prominent, and ultimately triumphant, sister-cadre looked at the economic order around them and wanted to lean in — and lean in hard. They went to business school and law school, rose to partner, pitched Silicon Valley venture-capital big shots, got tenure, and took over the C-Suite at major media companies. Capitalists were happy; they had a large pool of talented new workers. And to an …
This article appears as “Women in the Workforce” in the November 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.
