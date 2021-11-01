The Many Saints of Newark Departs from David Chase’s Sopranos Storytelling

The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s feature-film return to the world of Tony Soprano, has been getting middling-to-negative reviews and it de­s­erves them. It’s a somewhat odd movie, caught between originality and fan service, with a story that’s too intertwined with the HBO show to make much sense to somebody who isn’t already a Sopranos fan, but too separate in its storytelling to shed much new light on the famous characters portrayed here as their younger selves.

The result is an undistinguished mob movie with a lot of stapled-on scenes that look forward in time or explain some detail of …