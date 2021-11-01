The Uses of Profanity

Swearing, or cursing, is slang often with blasphemy, sometimes with physiology, more recently with personal insult added. Men traditionally swore more than women, but there is some evidence that the gap here is slowly closing. Some settings — prison, the athletic field and locker room, the military — are difficult to imagine free of swearing. When I was in the Army I once heard a fellow soldier say, “The motherf***ing mother f***er motherf***ed me,” a sentence I still admire for its economy.

Swearing can also be artful. In my late adolescence I worked with a man named Bob Larman, a man …