• Anybody who doesn’t believe inflation is out of control should see what Hunter Biden is charging for a painting.

• With the federal government a few weeks away from hitting the debt limit, Congress agreed to buy itself time. We will now hit the limit in December. Both parties profess to be against the default that will happen unless Congress raises the limit. Republicans, however, say that since Democrats are setting tax and spending policy without their input, they should raise the debt limit by themselves as well. Democrats think Republicans should have to vote for an increase, too, obviously …