NR PLUS
Magazine November 1, 2021, Issue

The Week

By
(Roman Genn)

Anybody who doesn’t believe inflation is out of control should see what Hunter Biden is charging for a painting.

With the federal government a few weeks away from hitting the debt limit, Congress agreed to buy itself time. We will now hit the limit in December. Both parties profess to be against the default that will happen unless Congress raises the limit. Republicans, however, say that since Democrats are setting tax and spending policy without their input, they should raise the debt limit by themselves as well. Democrats think Republicans should have to vote for an increase, too, obviously

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest