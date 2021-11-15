A Free Spirit

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist and target

Miami

‘The first thing you have to know about her is that she had wonderful hair–and she cared a lot about it.” I once heard Paul Johnson, the British historian and journalist, say this about Margaret Thatcher. He knew her well. He was tongue-in-cheek when he said “first thing.” Obviously, there were more important things to know about Thatcher. Still, Johnson had a point about the lady’s hair.

Sitting down with Masih Alinejad, I ask her, almost immediately, about her hair. It is wild, woolly, plenteous, and wonderful. This is not merely a matter of style: Hair, for Alinejad, and millions of …