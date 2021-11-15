Becoming Literate in Suffering

The Deep Places, Ross Douthat’s tale of living with Lyme disease, reads more like a horror story than a memoir. The burning, flaring pain of his disease is a sort of possession, sending him herky-jerky dancing through his attic. But the treatments to keep his suffering in check are even more unsettling–he relies on a secreted-away, mail-order machine that pulses electricity through his body.
It’s a book that feels a little dangerous to read, like the dusty tome that the protagonist of a ghost story picks up, learning a story of suffering that begins to escape the book and spill into …
