Home and Away

The day before. The night before. The hour before. What are the reasons for these feelings of restlessness that do not quite amount to unease on the eve of a simple business trip?

Hopes become work, ideas schedules, ambitions chores. What flashed through the mind like fireworks, or hovered warmly in it as in a jacuzzi, will actually have to happen. Responsibility is a name we give the weight of reality. That is one reason for unrest.

Another reason is age, and its characteristic reaction to change. Age’s re­sponse to the impudence of change is indifference. Who could keep up with television? …