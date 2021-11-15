NR PLUS
Magazine November 15, 2021, Issue

Home and Away

By
(Moostocker/Getty Images)

The day before. The night before. The hour before. What are the reasons for these feelings of restlessness that do not quite amount to unease on the eve of a simple business trip?

Hopes become work, ideas schedules, ambitions chores. What flashed through the mind like fireworks, or hovered warmly in it as in a jacuzzi, will actually have to happen. Responsibility is a name we give the weight of reality. That is one reason for unrest.

Another reason is age, and its characteristic reaction to change. Age’s re­sponse to the impudence of change is indifference. Who could keep up with television?

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Athwart

Supervictim

By
It’s all familiar and boring, the recasting of an American archetype into a new mold to instruct, because they can’t come up with archetypes of their own.

Recommended

The Latest

Supervictim

Supervictim

It’s all familiar and boring, the recasting of an American archetype into a new mold to instruct, because they can’t come up with archetypes of their own.
Letters

Letters

These nouveau glottal-stop speakers need to be trained in “elocution equity.”