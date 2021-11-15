Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/8041983

Meeting ID: 804 311 1983

You have been invited to a ZOOM video conference by

the DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Please click on the link to

join the conference

“Mr. Secretary, are you there?”

“I’m here, but can I not do video for this? I’ve got these two things strapped to my chest, sort of like those Camelback deals you use for water when you’re camping or cross-country running? And they just look weird when the babies are, you know, nursing on my bags. But you like that, don’t you, Rose? Honey, can you fix the nipple on this one?”

“Is that a work call? Pete, …