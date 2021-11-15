Glottalalia

I had to chuckle at Bryan A. Garner’s column “Stop Those Glottals!” (September 1). A couple of family members and I find this development a bit humorous, although disappointing. Suddenly it’s being heard all over the place.

What I find, however, is not that certain /t/s have become silent but that they have ceased to link two syllables as previously. For instance, when I say that I live in the mountains of southern California, my pronunciation of my environment is “MOUNT-tins.” I use the double /t/ here to emphasize that it connects the two syllables. What I’m hearing from the Millennials …