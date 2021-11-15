Rationality, If You Can Keep It

Rationality is a precious birthright that we too often take for granted if not mock or reject–despite our supposed sophistication.
Ours is the first age in which humanity’s collective knowledge waits quite literally at our fingertips–yet most of us continue to embrace easily refutable falsehoods with abandon. Ours is a time when higher education is available to almost anyone who seeks it–yet we wear our diplomas alongside garish contempt for the very foundations of learning: intellectual openness, dialogue, and the possibility that we might be wrong. Ours is a world made immeasurably better by the products of a cautious and humble …
Something to Consider
