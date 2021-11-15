Supervictim

Superman is gay now. Well, not entirely. And he’s not the original Superman. Other than that, yes, Superman is gay now. Says the New York Times:
“The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced.”
You’re surprised it took this long to get around to that. The Superman comics — read by no one except pear-shaped obsessives who keep their comics in plastic sleeves and turn the pages with tongs lest they crease the paper and lower the value of “collectible” …
