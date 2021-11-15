NR PLUS
Magazine November 15, 2021, Issue

Supervictim

By
An electronic billboard displaying actor Henry Cavill as Superman in Times Square in New York City, November 15, 2013 (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Superman is gay now. Well, not entirely. And he’s not the original Superman. Other than that, yes, Superman is gay now. Says the New York Times:

“The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced.”

You’re surprised it took this long to get around to that. The Superman comics — read by no one except pear-shaped obsessives who keep their comics in plastic sleeves and turn the pages with tongs lest they crease the paper and lower the value of “collectible”

It’s all familiar and boring, the recasting of an American archetype into a new mold to instruct, because they can’t come up with archetypes of their own.

