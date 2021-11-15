Syllogisms for Simpletons

‘The fox knows many things; the hedgehog one great thing.” Classicists, presumably, know many quotes attributable to the Greek lyric poet Archilochus. I know just this great one.
Likewise, the analysts and prognosticators in these pages — your Jims Geraghty, your Johns McCormack — could offer many well-informed views about the contours of the Virginia gubernatorial race, but I pretty much have just one big view: Glenn Youngkin seems inoffensive enough, and I can’t bleeping stand Terry McAuliffe.
As a pundit I’m not supposed to admit this sort of thing. As a Virginia resident and voter, I probably shouldn’t either. But that’s …
Something to Consider
