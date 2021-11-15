The Last Duel Is a Movie for Grown-Ups

I have been waiting a long time to review the new Dune adaptation that has every nerd’s heart aflutter at the moment–30 years since I first read the Frank Herbert novel, several years since the Denis Villeneuve movie was announced, then an extra year because the COVID pandemic denied us Dune at the appointed time, along with everything else.

But waiting is good for the soul, and I’ll write about Dune next issue. For this issue, I have an exhortation. If you read this column regularly you know that one of its themes is the disappearance of popular moviemaking for adults–the …