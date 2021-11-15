The Prisoner’s Dilemma

During the O. J. Simpson trial I met one of his defense attorneys at a dinner party. I asked if he thought Simpson guilty, and he said positively not. Later, during a general discussion of the case, he said the murders were, finally, a tragedy; perhaps even more so in the case of Ron Goldman, who was an innocent victim. We all nodded.

Why did we nod? As we knew it was true. What did we all–including the lawyer–know to be true? That Nic­­ole Simpson was murdered by her ex-husband; and Ron Goldman was–not more innocent (both were innocent victims), but …