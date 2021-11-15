To a Panther

Panther, I know you. All your airs
don’t shroud the dark you are,
the killer with a dahlia tucked
behind her velvet ear.
With your carnivorous heartbreak smile,
your knifish white teeth bared,
you stalk me from in front, a hunt
you’ve publicly declared.
Why do I wait here, chewing grass,
then flee in place, like a dreamer?
Why do I gaze up at the buzzards,
expecting some redeemer?
Panther, you are the night I dream in,
my black snow daze. You play
and pounce, you tease and purr. My breath
is yours to take away.
Something to Consider
