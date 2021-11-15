To a Panther

Panther, I know you. All your airs

don’t shroud the dark you are,

the killer with a dahlia tucked

behind her velvet ear.

With your carnivorous heartbreak smile,

your knifish white teeth bared,

you stalk me from in front, a hunt

you’ve publicly declared.

Why do I wait here, chewing grass,

then flee in place, like a dreamer?

Why do I gaze up at the buzzards,

expecting some redeemer?

Panther, you are the night I dream in,

my black snow daze. You play

and pounce, you tease and purr. My breath

is yours to take away.