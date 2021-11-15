Where the Heart Is

Housing is not a home

Home-owning families have been the backbone of conservative politics here and throughout the English-speaking world for the simple reason that conservatism is a defense of what is loved and what brings contentment. To put it less sweetly, conservatism springs from the dread of loss, the fear of exile, and the avoidance of atomization.

Liberals and progressives talk about housing as if the buildings we live in were just Le Corbusier’s machines for living. Provide housing like all necessities, they think, and man is set free to create his greatest self. The lonely figure in “The Life of Julia,” an ad for …