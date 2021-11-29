Abortion Wars after Roe

The fight will continue even if the precedent is overturned

Sometimes, the Supreme Court settles a question and it goes away. Loving v. Virginia, for example, effectively ended any political and legal debate about interracial marriage. But often, the Court’s epochal decisions redirect the flood tides of litigation and politics into new courses, whether they involve frontal attacks on the Court’s decision (as after Dred Scott v. Sandford), trench warfare over its implementation (as after Brown v. Board of Education), or efforts to punish private dissent (as after Obergefell v. Hodges).

If the Supreme Court goes all the way and overturns Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion will not go …