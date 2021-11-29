America the Outlier

Is Mississippi’s abortion law extreme? Should United States abortion laws more closely match those in the “progressive” nations of Western Europe?
Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, passed by a bipartisan vote in 2018, limits elective abortion to 15 weeks. “Elective abortion” refers to abortion on demand, the practice of seeking and obtaining an abortion without having to provide a reason, need, or justification. Although no reason, need, or justification exists for snuffing out the life of any human person, elective-abortion regimes ask no questions and close their eyes and ears to a woman’s taking the most defining course of action she ever …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.