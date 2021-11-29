NR PLUS
Magazine November 29, 2021, Issue

Defusing Your Participles

By
(Pavel Abramov/Getty Images)

Should you say I appreciate your coming or I appreciate you coming? That’s the question. Literary folks tend to want your; everybody else tends to want you.

Noun clauses with the verb in the –ing form sometimes have the subject in the possessive case (as in My going home made her sad, or Shareholders worried about the company’s reorganizing) and sometimes don’t (as in Me going home made her sad, or Shareholders worried about the company reorganizing). In his famous 1926 book A Dictionary of Modern English Usage, H. W. Fowler suggested that the latter, without a possessive, was “rapidly corrupting

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

End <i>Roe</i>

End Roe

In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.