End Roe

By
Anti-abortion protestors hold a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., November 1, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters )

The 48 years since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade have not been kind to its jurisprudence. Even supporters of the abortion license have conceded that its structure, its history, and its logic were shoddy workmanship. In 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the high court itself abandoned much of Roe’s ramshackle reasoning even as it reaffirmed its principal upshot: Abortion was to be marked for special protection. The human tragedy has been grievous. Now, after a generation’s wait, the time has come for the Court to take up the question again in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization.

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

