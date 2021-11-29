The 48 years since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade have not been kind to its jurisprudence. Even supporters of the abortion license have conceded that its structure, its history, and its logic were shoddy workmanship. In 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the high court itself abandoned much of Roe’s ramshackle reasoning even as it reaffirmed its principal upshot: Abortion was to be marked for special protection. The human tragedy has been grievous. Now, after a generation’s wait, the time has come for the Court to take up the question again in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. …