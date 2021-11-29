The 48 years since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade have not been kind to its jurisprudence. Even supporters of the abortion license have conceded that its structure, its history, and its logic were shoddy workmanship. In 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the high court itself abandoned much of Roe’s ramshackle reasoning even as it reaffirmed its principal upshot: Abortion was to be marked for special protection. The human tragedy has been grievous. Now, after a generation’s wait, the time has come for the Court to take up the question again in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. …
In This Issue
Introduction
End Roe
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.
The Law
Roe Undermines the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy
The justices’ duty is clear.
The Corruption of History
How abortion activism has falsified the past.
Roe and Stare Decisis
Why the Roe precedent should be overturned.
Abortion As Anti-law
We have lost sight of the ground of our own rights.
John Roberts v. Roe
The chief justice should follow his own stated reasoning.
The Conservative Legal Movement On Trial
If Roe stands, much else will fall.
The Policy
The Suffering of the Unborn
Scientific evidence demonstrates the reality of fetal pain.
Inhuman Nature
The false anthropology of Roe.
America the Outlier
Most of Europe is more restrictive than Mississippi wants to be.
Roe in the Public Mind
What citizens really think.
Abortion Wars after Roe
The fight will continue even if the precedent is overturned.
The Social Impact
Women Do Not ‘Rely’ on Abortion
Contrary to what the Supreme Court has assumed.
‘Let’s Just Make This Work’
The radical hospitality of pro-life communities.
Thoughts on a Post-Roe Agenda
Are pro-lifers prepared to win?
The Secular Case against Abortion
What were you then? What are you now?
Books, Arts & Manners
The Revolutionary Chaos of March 1917
A review of March 1917: The Red Wheel, Node III, Book 3, by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, translated by Marian Schwartz.
Weird English
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.
The End of The Affair At 70
To read The End of the Affair is to be reminded of a time when a novelist could imagine, and admire, a heroine willing to pay a steep price for ...
Fight for Music
‘Wokeness’ has attacked academia and spilled out into the wider world, and classical music is not immune.
Defusing Your Participles
Should you say I appreciate your coming or I appreciate you coming? That’s the question.
Villeneuve’s Dune Is a Visually Striking Disappointment
For now, nerds will have to settle for something that’s impressive, even remarkable, but not quite all it could have been.
Houthi Rebels Storm U.S. Embassy in Yemen, Take Hostages
Villeneuve's Dune Is a Visually Striking Disappointment
