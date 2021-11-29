Excerpts from Collected Tales of Mystery & Suspense

from

“THE VANISHING IN LOUDOUN COUNTY”

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle:

“Good heavens, Holmes,” cried the doctor, as he examined the documents placed before him. “It’s as if an entire blasted county vanished before our very eyes! The devil, I say! Simply put, it’s an impenetrable mystery!”

Holmes smiled thinly at his old friend, who was given to declaring that perfectly obvious and transparent events were a baffling oddity fit only for a cabinet of curiosities.

“I quite agree with the doctor,” interjected Mr. McAuliffe. “Someone has stolen my rightful votes and I demand to know the responsible party!”

Holmes sat quietly and filled his pipe.

“I …