Excerpts from Collected Tales of Mystery & Suspense

from
“THE VANISHING IN LOUDOUN COUNTY”
by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle:
“Good heavens, Holmes,” cried the doctor, as he examined the documents placed before him. “It’s as if an entire blasted county vanished before our very eyes! The devil, I say! Simply put, it’s an impenetrable mystery!”
Holmes smiled thinly at his old friend, who was given to declaring that perfectly obvious and transparent events were a baffling oddity fit only for a cabinet of curiosities.
“I quite agree with the doctor,” interjected Mr. McAuliffe. “Someone has stolen my rightful votes and I demand to know the responsible party!”
Holmes sat quietly and filled his pipe.
“I …
