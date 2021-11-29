Fight for Music

Almost like a pandemic, “wokeness” has attacked academia and spilled out into the wider world: business, media, etc. Classical music is not immune. Every day, there is another horror story coming out of some university or presenting organization. Every day, alarm becomes more justified.
Last summer, Paul Harper-Scott decided to leave academia. He was a musicologist at Royal Holloway, University of London. In a statement, he wrote that wokeness had become “endemic.” (Pandemic, endemic. Many of us are thinking along those lines.) This involves “public humiliation, no-platforming, and attempts to have scholars fired.”
The Telegraph published an article about Harper-Scott’s case: “No …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.