Inhuman Nature

The false anthropology of Roe

Roe v. Wade, Planned Parent­hood v. Casey, and the other precedents that compose the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence of abortion should be overturned and consigned to the ash heap of history because they have for decades imposed on the nation, without constitutional warrant, an extreme, incoherent, and deeply unjust regime pursuant to specious reasoning and constantly changing rules, standards, and rationales. Fidelity to the Constitution, the judicial role, and the goods served by the prudential doctrine of stare decisis — stability, transparency, sustainability, and the perceived integrity of the judicial process — are sufficient reasons for the Court in the upcoming …