‘Let’s Just Make This Work’

The radical hospitality of pro-life communities

‘What’s Birth Choice?” an Uber driver in Dallas asked me as we passed two signs, side by side, one to an abortion clinic, one to the pro-life ministry I was headed to. The tone of our previously friendly conversation had quickly changed. I explained that Birth Choice offers women and girls alternatives to abortion. “What alternatives?” he asked sharply. “Are they going to walk with the girl for 18 years?”

He’d be surprised. Many are willing to, if the woman can just be reached to offer help.

The front lines of the pro-life movement are one of the best-kept secrets in America. …