NR PLUS
Magazine November 29, 2021, Issue

Letters

By
(Stocktrek Images/Getty Images)

General Disgrace
H. R. McMaster (“The Corrosion of the Warrior Ethos,” November 15) contrasts the staunch values of a warrior with the fecklessness of America’s fractious culture and political leaders. While his points are valid, he carefully avoids addressing the responsibility of the generals who lead our military. Yet it is they who have in the past year embraced critical race theory and urged promotions influenced by racial and gender diversity. It is they who insisted upon doing too much in Afghanistan rather than pursuing a modest, long-term strategy. H.R. cites the essence of the ethos of the U.S. Army: “I

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Glenn Youngkin unlocked the secret to electoral success in a Virginia that hadn’t elected a Republican statewide in twelve years.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest