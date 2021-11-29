General Disgrace

H. R. McMaster (“The Corrosion of the Warrior Ethos,” November 15) contrasts the staunch values of a warrior with the fecklessness of America’s fractious culture and political leaders. While his points are valid, he carefully avoids addressing the responsibility of the generals who lead our military. Yet it is they who have in the past year embraced critical race theory and urged promotions influenced by racial and gender diversity. It is they who insisted upon doing too much in Afghanistan rather than pursuing a modest, long-term strategy. H.R. cites the essence of the ethos of the U.S. Army: “I …