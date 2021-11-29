Roe in the Public Mind

What citizens really think

In the upcoming Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court very well might uphold Missi­s­sippi’s prohibition on most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation, and most observers expect it to do so. In that case, the decision will strike at the heart of the Court’s two previous landmark abortion cases: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

In response, proponents of legal abortion will use every strategy at their disposal to discredit the ruling. One essential element of such a strategy will be a PR campaign condemning the reversal of Roe and Casey as contrary to American …