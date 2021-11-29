NR PLUS
Magazine November 29, 2021, Issue

Roe Undermines the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy

By &
(Roman Genn)
The justices’ duty is clear

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state of Mississippi has directly confronted the Supreme Court with an argument that, believe it or not, no state has pressed since Pennsylvania did so 29 years ago in Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that Roe v. Wade was a grievous constitutional error and should be overturned.

Casey was a close-run thing, a 5–4 decision that both preserved a virtually unlimited “right” to abortion and exposed how nakedly political and lawless was the “jurisprudence” that shielded the abortion license from democratic accountability.

The Dobbs case, then, is a long-awaited opportunity for the Court to

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “The Legitimacy Fallacy” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

End <i>Roe</i>

End Roe

In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.