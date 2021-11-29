There is a popular image, very useful to abortion advocates, of anti-abortion protesters screaming insults in the faces of women going into the facilities we insist on calling “clinics” as if what went on in there were health care. I have spent some time on those sidewalks and I have never seen that or anything like it, though I assume it must happen from time to time. I am not much one for screaming or chanting or things like that, but I will admit that, when it comes to the abortion debate, I am occasionally tempted to raise my voice …
Something to Consider
