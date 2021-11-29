The Conservative Legal Movement On Trial

If Roe stands, much else will fall

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will come in 2022, exactly 40 years after the founding of the Federalist Society, the association that has promoted conservative jurisprudence and originalism throughout the legal profession and judiciary.

And that’s fitting. Because if the Court overturns the supposed constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade, or if it weakens it beyond recognition, it will do so when a majority of the Supreme Court’s justices are members and products of the Federalist Society. The press and the public will notice this fact and quickly proclaim such a ruling the crowning …