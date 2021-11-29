The Corruption of History

How abortion activism has falsified the past

To a greater extent than even most of its opponents realize, the reign of Roe v. Wade has relied from the very beginning on a false and sometimes fraudulent version of history. Justice Harry Blackmun’s majority opinion repeatedly cited slipshod scholarship that was already in the process of being discredited in 1973 and has since been comprehensively de­bunked. The Sup­reme Court has, however, never revisited its mistaken historical claims, which have instead taken on a life of their own in academic work, popular journalism, and legal briefs.

This mythology originated in the 1960s, when a legal academic and abortion activist named …