The Day the Music Died

There’s a famous Pre-Raphaelite painting — and a rather ghastly one, if you ask me — called “The Awakening Conscience.” A young woman is sitting on the lap of her dissolute swain, who’s leaning back with a liquored grin. They’re both at the piano, which is what people did for music before Spotify. She is rising up, hands clenched, face transfixed. We realize that she has come to see how her immoral life is wrong, and she has been transformed.
I thought of this when reading a New York Times opinion piece that asked whether it was time to cancel classic rock …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.