The Day the Music Died

There’s a famous Pre-Raphaelite painting — and a rather ghastly one, if you ask me — called “The Awakening Conscience.” A young woman is sitting on the lap of her dissolute swain, who’s leaning back with a liquored grin. They’re both at the piano, which is what people did for music before Spotify. She is rising up, hands clenched, face transfixed. We realize that she has come to see how her immoral life is wrong, and she has been transformed.

I thought of this when reading a New York Times opinion piece that asked whether it was time to cancel classic rock …