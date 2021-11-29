NR PLUS
The Revolutionary Chaos of March 1917

March 1917: The Red Wheel, Node III, Book 3, by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, translated by Marian Schwartz (Notre Dame, 712 pp., $42)

France and Great Britain were always rather embarrassed by their World War I alliance with autocratic Russia. It came as something of a relief, therefore, when word reached them that Czar Nikolai II’s government had collapsed in the streets of Petrograd and been succeeded by a democratic “provisional government”; they could then claim that the war pitted democracy against authoritarianism. In this volume of The Red Wheel, his novelistic history of the Russian Revolution, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn cited elated members of the French parliament: “In your revolution lies the entire future of international democracy.” More important, he pointed out, not by

This article appears as “Revolution and Chaos” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Lee Congden — Mr. Congdon is the author of Solzhenitsyn: The Historical-Spiritual Destinies of Russia and the West.

In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.