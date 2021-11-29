The Secular Case against Abortion

I have been opposed to abortion since the very first moment I learned of it. For me, it is a pre-political and pre-ideological opposition. Growing up, I was neither knowledgeable about, nor much interested in, the broader world around me, but I knew one thing: I was against killing babies, and I did not understand those who were not.
I was not led to this position. Indeed, if anything, I arrived at it despite my environment, not because of it. In England, most people are pro-choice, and, insofar as the topic ever comes up, it is within a context that has …
