Thoughts on a Post-Roe Agenda

We’re approaching 49 years of neither wearying nor resting in the fight to protect unborn children under the law, and a major victory has rarely felt so close.
A Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that recognizes the shallowness of the Roe v. Wade decision and the empty-headedness of Planned Parenthood v. Casey is far from assured. But should it happen, a favorable ruling in Dobbs would be an unprecedented victory for the millions who have marched in January snow and held innumerable prayer rallies for an end to legalized abortion.
Of course, it would also send the …
This article appears as “Preparing To Win” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.
