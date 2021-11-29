NR PLUS
Magazine November 29, 2021, Issue

Thoughts on a Post-Roe Agenda

By
(BogdanVija/EyeEm/Getty Images)
Are pro-lifers prepared to win?

We’re approaching 49 years of neither wearying nor resting in the fight to protect unborn children under the law, and a major victory has rarely felt so close.

A Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that recognizes the shallowness of the Roe v. Wade decision and the empty-headedness of Planned Parenthood v. Casey is far from assured. But should it happen, a favorable ruling in Dobbs would be an unprecedented victory for the millions who have marched in January snow and held innumerable prayer rallies for an end to legalized abortion.

Of course, it would also send the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Preparing To Win” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

End <i>Roe</i>

End Roe

In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.