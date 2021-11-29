Villeneuve’s Dune Is a Visually Striking Disappointment

For Denis Villeneuve’s Dune it is necessary to offer two reviews. The first is for normal moviegoers, the sort who are interested in epic science fiction without being committed Duniacs. What those normies need to know is that the new movie is a visual and aural triumph, a worthy exemplar of the space-opera sublime, with a plot stripped down and straightforward enough that you won’t get lost in the tangles of its universe, a few terrific performances, and a cast that generally looks really good against its epic desert backdrops.
This article appears as “Sumptuous Space Opera” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.
