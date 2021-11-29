NR PLUS
Magazine November 29, 2021, Issue

Villeneuve’s Dune Is a Visually Striking Disappointment

By
Timothée Chalamet in Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures)

For Denis Villeneuve’s Dune it is necessary to offer two reviews. The first is for normal moviegoers, the sort who are interested in epic science fiction without being committed Duniacs. What those normies need to know is that the new movie is a visual and aural triumph, a worthy exemplar of the space-opera sublime, with a plot stripped down and straightforward enough that you won’t get lost in the tangles of its universe, a few terrific performances, and a cast that generally looks really good against its epic desert backdrops.

Writing last issue without having seen the movie yet, I compared

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Sumptuous Space Opera” in the November 29, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Introduction

Politics & Policy

End Roe

By
In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.

The Law

The Policy

The Social Impact

Books, Arts & Manners

Books

Weird English

By
A review of Highly Irregular: Why Tough, Through, and Dough Don’t Rhyme — and Other Oddities of the English Language, by Arika Okrent.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

End <i>Roe</i>

End Roe

In this special issue, we examine the legal arguments, the policy arguments, and the social arguments for finally ending the Roe era in America.