What’s the Meta with You?

Here’s the good news: I picked the right week to delete my Facebook account.

Here’s the bad news: I picked the wrong week — to steal a line from the glorious 1980 movie Airplane! — to quit sniffing glue.

Don’t worry, and don’t place a panicked call to my parents, my doctor, my nonexistent fantasy personal stylist, or the police: I didn’t really quit sniffing glue, nor did I ever sniff glue in the first place. What I did do, however, could be described as its mental and spiritual equivalent: I watched Mark Zuckerberg’s baffling new promotional video for Meta, which is …