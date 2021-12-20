An Atheist’s Prayer

Though a somewhat unenthusiastic atheist, I am also a big fan of the holiday season. Not the mass consumerism, or the festivities, or the lights, or the presents, but theology. Put Christ back in Christmas, I say.

I’m often asked how my appreciation for religion can coexist with this apostasy. Really well, actually. Chestertonian notions of tradition, the importance of old-fashioned nuclear families, the notion of free will, the respect for life, the stigma and guilt that help mitigate bad personal behavior — and the forgiveness afforded those who fall — are all quite appealing concepts. If the masses need an …