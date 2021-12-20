NR PLUS
Magazine December 20, 2021, Issue

An Atheist’s Prayer

By
(PamWalker68/Getty Images)

Though a somewhat unenthusiastic atheist, I am also a big fan of the holiday season. Not the mass consumerism, or the festivities, or the lights, or the presents, but theology. Put Christ back in Christmas, I say.

I’m often asked how my appreciation for religion can coexist with this apostasy. Really well, actually. Chestertonian notions of tradition, the importance of old-fashioned nuclear families, the notion of free will, the respect for life, the stigma and guilt that help mitigate bad personal behavior — and the forgiveness afforded those who fall — are all quite appealing concepts. If the masses need an

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
There is practically no doubt that Republicans are unprepared for a post-Roe political world.

Recommended

The Latest

Peanut-Butter Pieties

Peanut-Butter Pieties

A brand must be aligned precisely on all the issues or it will be cast into the fires of perdition for not stepping up and doing the work.
The Week

The Week

Whoever said there’s no free lunch never went to a San Francisco Walgreens.