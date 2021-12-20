Angels Will Not Breathe Your Mortal Weather

During a cold spell, the people depart

Like ghosts. No one outside. No more bullshit.

No barking neighbors or beggars’ ballet.

A frozen football. A paralyzed cart.

Free of traffic, the town blinks through torrents

Of glare. You’d shout for joy, but a mile

Gives your feelings the boot, as on you ramble,

Past the grade school, the mill, and the chain restaurants.

Your breath curls like steam and the air’s made

Pure. And that insurrection of a chill

That pierces every layer? It doesn’t thrill

Like nerves or the defenses of the blood,

But as if the raw unsullied slope stretched

Its length to guard the purpose it concealed.

Yours are the only …