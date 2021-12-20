“This call may be monitored for quality assurance.”

“Due to high call volumes, our wait times are longer than usual. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

“A customer-service representative will be with you shortly.”

“Para español, oprima dos.”

“Hi this is Jared thanks for calling Amazon Prime customer service. How may I help you today?”

“Hey Jared, I’m calling to cancel my Amazon Prime subscription.”

“I’m very sorry to hear that. Is it a customer-service issue? If so, perhaps I can resolve the issue for you right now.”

“No, Jared, it’s just that I have HBO Max and Hulu and Netflix and Disney Plus and Paramount Plus and …