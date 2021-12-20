“This call may be monitored for quality assurance.”
“Due to high call volumes, our wait times are longer than usual. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
“A customer-service representative will be with you shortly.”
“Para español, oprima dos.”
“Hi this is Jared thanks for calling Amazon Prime customer service. How may I help you today?”
“Hey Jared, I’m calling to cancel my Amazon Prime subscription.”
“I’m very sorry to hear that. Is it a customer-service issue? If so, perhaps I can resolve the issue for you right now.”
“No, Jared, it’s just that I have HBO Max and Hulu and Netflix and Disney Plus and Paramount Plus and …
Something to Consider
