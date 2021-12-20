How Our Broken Foster-Care System Victimizes Children

We have a race problem in child welfare in America. For one thing, people are looking for structural racism where it isn’t. And it’s making children who are already suffering worse off, while traumatizing good people willing to foster and adopt who just happen to be white. As Naomi Schaefer Riley writes in her critically important book No Way to Treat a Child, “child-welfare agencies and family courts . . . have been co-opted by a radical and, in many ways, nonsensical ideology. In deciding how to treat children who are being abused or severely neglected, they consider factors that …