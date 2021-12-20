‘I’m Just Ready’

The thoughts and adventures of Bernard-Henri Lévy

Bernard-henri lévy is sitting in his library, at home in Paris. I have joined him, via Zoom, on the other side of the Atlantic. BHL looks comfortable in his library. He is. He is a philosopher, after all: a dedicated intellectual. But he is comfortable in war zones and other hells, too. At least, he is willing to go to such places. In fact, his latest book is titled “The Will to See: Dispatches from a World of Misery and Hope.”

That’s a curious phrase: “the will to see.” It makes perfect sense to BHL. It all has to do with …