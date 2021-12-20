Kenneth Branagh’s Portrait of Old Ireland

It’s been a curious career for Kenneth Branagh. “One for them, one for me” may be the dictum of the auteur trying to balance commerce and art, but in Branagh’s case it’s been more like “two decades for me, one decade for them,” with a career sharply bifurcated between a longer youthful phase as a fearless actor-director adapting Shakespeare for the screen and a shorter mature period as a hired gun handling forgettable high-gloss entertainments.

In his first two decades as a director, Branagh’s only major-budget project was the overwrought Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, memorable primarily because it marked his romantic transition …