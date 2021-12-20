Knife-Swapping And the Martians

The careful buyer of an object of dubious provenance has two indications, if not of its worth, then of its authenticity. The object might be priced at or above market value. Here the higher price might mean the seller knew something the buyer did not — either that the market had gone up, or that the seller was ignorant of the fact that it had not. (This last is called “making the market.”)
In an unregulated interchange — a flea market, for example — the rule is Caveat emptor (“Trust everyone, but cut the cards”). An item priced above the market …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.