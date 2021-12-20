Republican Preparation
In his fantastic overview of the likely facets of a post-Roe abortion politics (“After Roe,” November 29), Dan McLaughlin almost in passing drops a line that deserves an essay of its own. “The worst political outcome,” he writes, “would be for Republicans to be caught napping after having had half a century to prepare.” There is practically no doubt that Republicans are in fact unprepared for a post-Roe political world. And while it’s important to have in mind the different arenas and dynamics of the fights likely to come and also to think through a concrete agenda to advance …
Something to Consider
