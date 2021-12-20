Paradise By the Dashboard Light

It was an especially contemporary experience, and an unpleasant one, to learn of the death of my friend Doug on Twitter.

The backstory: Doug went into the hospital at the end of summer suffering from multiple complaints. As the weeks passed he came out of intensive care, then out of the hospital itself to rehab, in order to relearn walking. He had no smartphone in any of these places, and we kept in touch via his family. After the turn for the worst, the sister who lives in the same house as he did came to ours with the news, but …