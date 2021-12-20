Communist China has made no secret of its designs on Taiwan and has become markedly more aggressive in recent months. For decades, U.S. policy has been to support the status quo, but the prospect of a Chinese invasion raises the enormously consequential question of whether we should defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked. We asked two accomplished foreign-policy thinkers, Elbridge Colby and Patrick Porter, to debate the question.
Should America Defend Taiwan?
To Read the Full Story
In This Issue
Articles
Inflation: Birthing Pains or Chronic Pain?
We could get a new economy or a ’70s redux, depending.
‘I’m Just Ready’
The thoughts and adventures of Bernard-Henri Lévy.
Jackson’s Lord of the Rings, 20 Years On
Whatever its flaws, we should be glad it exists.
Classical Music Without Quotas
Orchestras shouldn’t be affirmative-action programs.
Features
The United States Should Defend Taiwan
The costs of not doing so would be even greater.
The United States Should Not Defend Taiwan
Options to deter or respond to Beijing exist, but war shouldn’t be among them.
Tales from the Carbon Cult in Glasgow
Myths of the 21st century.
Vaccine Mandates and the Body Politic
Can the common good justify vaccine mandates in a fractured age?
Books, Arts & Manners
Chief Among Sinners: Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads Kicks Off a Trilogy
A review of Crossroads: A Novel, by Jonathan Franzen.
The Meaning of The Market
A review of There’s No Free Lunch: 250 Economic Truths, by David L. Bahnsen.
How Our Broken Foster-Care System Victimizes Children
A review of No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts, and Racial Activists Are Wrecking Young Lives, by Naomi Schaefer Riley.
Last Days In Helmand
A review of The Last Platoon: A Novel of the Afghanistan War, by Bing West.
Knife-Swapping And the Martians
How can one possibly trust anything issuing from a source we know to be tainted?
Paradise By the Dashboard Light
It was an especially contemporary experience, and an unpleasant one, to learn of the death of my friend Doug on Twitter.
Kenneth Branagh’s Portrait of Old Ireland
Nothing in Kenneth Branagh movie disproves any of the grimmer portraits of old Ireland.
Sections
Peanut-Butter Pieties
A brand must be aligned precisely on all the issues or it will be cast into the fires of perdition for not stepping up and doing the work.
How May I Help You?
‘I’m calling to cancel my Amazon Prime subscription.’
Angels Will Not Breathe Your Mortal Weather
Your breath curls like steam and the air’s made…
An Atheist’s Prayer
The ‘mystical-services market’ – which includes crystals and other such hokum – brings in over $2 billion in the United States.
Recommended
Where John Durham’s Investigation Is Heading
Reading the tea leaves, it appears the special counsel’s end game is something other than a sweeping indictment.
The Pivot to Forever Masking Is Starting. Let's Kill It with Fire
The public-health community and media elites are starting to pivot to forever masking.
White Students Not Allowed at Pennsylvania School District's Drone Camp
The district’s superintendent defended the racially exclusive event in an email to NR.
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
21 House Republicans Wave the Pink and Blue Flag
Why are they supporting legislation that could arm the transgender movement’s efforts to silence dissent with the full force of the civil-rights bureaucracy?
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
The Latest
Biden Announces New COVID Travel Restrictions, Extends Mask Mandate
Under the new guidelines all inbound international travelers must get a COVID test within one day of departure.
Consumers' Research Warns Governors against Investing State Pension Plans in BlackRock over China Ties
The funds could make 'U.S. investors unwitting accomplices in the expansion of the CCP’s surveillance ...apparatus,' the letter states.
Defense Argues Osundairo Brother Assaulted Jussie Smollett in Ploy to Get Hired as His Security Guard
The defense also claimed without evidence that the brothers tried to extort Smollett for millions of dollars.
An Atheist’s Prayer
The 'mystical-services market' – which includes crystals and other such hokum – brings in over $2 billion in the United States.
Angels Will Not Breathe Your Mortal Weather
Your breath curls like steam and the air’s made...
How May I Help You?
'I’m calling to cancel my Amazon Prime subscription.'