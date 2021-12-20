Tales from the Carbon Cult in Glasgow

Myths of the 21st Century

Glasgow, Scotland

There is a whiff of incense in the air, sweet and heavy as tree sap. The theme is “Spiritual and Religious Perspectives on the Climate Emergency,” and Calder Tsuyuki-Tomlinson is conducting a tea ceremony — “sitting with the future, sipping the present” — and thereby illuminating the “intrinsic ephemerality of things.” I enjoy the smell of the incense, but here at COP26, the annual United Nations climate-change convention, we are all about the Science!, and the Science! doesn’t think much of burning incense indoors: particulate matter, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, etc. Burning wood may be carbon-­neutral, according to …